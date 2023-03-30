Billie Eilish Celebrates Mom Maggie Baird’s Birthday: ‘You Make the World Go Round’

There’s nothing sweeter than the relationship between Billie Eilish and her mom, Maggie Baird.

The “Bad Guy” superstar took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (March 29) to celebrate her mother’s 64th birthday with a sweet post.

“Happy birthday mama,” Eilish captioned a snap of Baird smiling at the camera while playing badminton in a garden. “You make the world go round. I told you yesterday that when I think about how much I love you, I want to sob and throw up. @maggiembaird love you so much [pink heart emojis].”

“She works so unbelievably hard,” the 21-year-old multi-Grammy winner previously told People of hers and Finneas’ mom. “She is so selfless, and she cares so much about people and the world in a way that I don’t think you could even believe is possible.”

She continued, “We, as people, hope for change, but often we just think it and say it. My mom is one of those people who really does it, and that’s so amazing to me.”

In 2022, Eilish and Baird were honored with the Environmental Media Association’s Missions in Music Award “for their incredible work as role models for sustainable behaviors,” including Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, the organization said.

Together, Eilish and Baird created “Overheated,” an extra component with climate-focused activities including clothing swaps, documentary screenings and veganism talks as part of an effort to communicate issues related to sustainable fashion and encourage fans to participate. It was organized in collaboration with Baird’s charity, Support + Feed, which takes on food insecurity and the climate crisis with plant-based food.