Billie Eilish Took an Epic Met Gala Bathroom Selfie With Halle Bailey, Elle Fanning & Maya Hawke

Billie Eilish is showing off her time inside the Met Gala with one of the event’s famed bathroom selfies.

For those who may not know, phones and cameras aren’t technically allowed at inside the highly exclusive A-list soiree (per the rules of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour), so the only place one can safely whip out your smartphone for a cute photo with friends is in the restroom.

Wearing a sheer, lacy Simone Rocha dress over a corset by Agent Provocateur for the high-fashion occasion, the “Billie Bossa Nova” singer rounded up pals Halle Bailey, Elle Fanning and Maya Hawke for a high-fashion mirror selfie that she posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (May 2). Eilish even cheekily doubled down on the bright red “no smoking” sign posted on the mirror by adding two emojis of the same symbol to her caption-free post on her now-expired Story.

Bathroom selfies have become something of a tradition at the Met Gala over the years. One of the most memorable was back in 2017 when Kylie Jenner shared a veritably party-within-a-party happening in the lavatory featuring her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Brie Larson, Luka Sabbat, Paris Jackson, Sean Combs, Elizabeth Chambers, Ashton Sanders, Lily Aldridge and more.

This year’s gala theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, with guests asked to dress “in honor” of the late designer behind the likes of Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, a brief stint at Balmain and his own namesake label, Karl Lagerfeld.

Check out Eilish’s glamorously goth look on the Met Gala carpet before it expires.