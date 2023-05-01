Billie Eilish Rocks Sultry Simone Rocha Look at 2023 Met Gala

Billie Eilish was serving black widow at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night (May 1), stunning in a black, see-through lace custom Simone Rocha gown, with her hair in a long black braid down her side.

“She does not custom make anything, and I was just like, [bats eyes] ‘Please,'” Eilish told Vogue on the red carpet of Rocha. “Any time I get invited [to the Met Gala], it’s such an honor. I have a great time. I go in there and I have good stories afterwards, I’ll say that.”

It’s hardly Eilish’s first time on the Met Gala carpet. Back in 2021, she served as the prestigious event’s youngest co-chair, and made her debut in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown for the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion theme.

This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” will showcase more than 150 original looks designed by Lagerfeld, who died at 85 years old in 2019, delving into the former Chanel creative director’s expansive seven-decade career. Many of his original sketches are also set to appear alongside the objects on display.

See Eilish’s chic, gothic-inspired look below.