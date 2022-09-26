Billie Eilish Is Celebrating the End of Her Tour by Livestreaming a Concert

Billie Eilish announced on Monday (Sept. 26) that she is ending her world tour with a special livestream on Apple Music.

“!!!!!!!!!!happier than ever, the world tour comes to apple music live this week on september 30th!!!!!!! ☺️☺️ never been so proud of any show as i have been with this whole tour. was so excited with the idea of filming one & couldn’t be happier for you all to see it and watch together from all over… this friday at 7pm pt on @applemusic!!!” the superstar shared via Instagram.

“This show is such a gift for Billie’s fans around the world who weren’t able to make it out to witness one of the best concerts of 2022 and also the perfect opportunity to revisit the excitement for those who did,” added Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a separate statement.

Eilish’s concert was filmed during one of her five stops at London’s famed O2 Arena earlier this summer on the world tour’s European leg. Coinciding with the livestream, she’ll also be closing out the trek with one final show at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Ahead of the livestream, the “Billie Bossa Nova” singer also sat down for a one-on-one interview with Lowe, which will premiere on Thursday (Sept. 29) at 10 a.m. PT on Apple Music 1. Other artists who’ve recently taken part in the streaming service’s new Apple Music Live program include Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Lil Durk and Luke Combs.

Just last week, Eilish released another pair of live performances of her latest singles “TV” and “The 30th” from the famous Cloud Forest at Gardens By the Bay in Singapore.

Check out Eilish’s announcement of the Happier Than Ever, The World Tour livestream below.