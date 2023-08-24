Billie Eilish Says Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born to Die’ Album ‘Changed Music for Girls’

Without Lana Del Rey, there would be no Billie Eilish. While speaking with Dua Lipa for a recent episode of the At Your Service podcast, the 21-year-old “Bad Guy” singer shared that the 38-year-old Americana alt-pop crooner completely changed her outlook on music when she was growing up — particularly with 2012’s Born to Die.

“I feel that that album changed music,” Eilish told Dua of the sophomore album from Del Rey, who was the Visionary honoree for Billboard‘s Women in Music 2023. “And especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible.”

The seven-time Grammy winner also noted that Believe (2012) and Journals (2013) by Justin Bieber — “That’s my s–t” — Because The Internet (2013) by Childish Gambino and Wiped Out! (2015) by her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford’s band The Neighbourhood as major influences on her life.

Eilish and Lipa both appeared on the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie film; in fact, both of their songs from the project, “What Was I Made For?” and “Dance The Night,” respectively, were jousting for a U.K. No. 1 earlier this week. The two also chatted about growing up in the public eye and evolving as artists on Lipa’s BBC podcast, with Eilish noting that “it’s hard to accept” the ways making new music has changed or gotten more challenging as she’s gotten older.

“Everything is different about it,” the “Happier Than Ever” artist shared. “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that, I’m capable still.’”

“The jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump,” she added. “Just mentally and physically, and realistically. It’s just been completely different.”

Then, giving an update on the status of her upcoming third album, she shared that “Finneas and I are just — hate to say it — but only starting to hit our stride for this next album. But I’m feeling good about it. I’m not worried, really. I’m feeling pretty comfortable and confident and excited.”

Listen to Eilish’s full interview with Dua Lipa below: