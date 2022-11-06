Billie Eilish & Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Make Red Carpet Debut at 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Billie Eilish made her first red carpet appearance with new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford at LACMA’s 11th annual Art + Film Gala.

The pop star, 20, and lead singer of The Neighborhood, 31, stepped out wearing beige Gucci pajamas and were cozily wrapped in a giant Gucci blanket during the star-studded event, which was held at the Los Angeles County Museum on Saturday (Nov. 5). Gucci has been a longtime sponsor of the gala.

The musical couple’s red carpet debut arrived days after they went Instagram official. The “Bad Guy” singer took to the social media platform on Nov. 1 to share her first photo as a couple with rumored love Rutherford amid her Halloween celebrations.

Eilish tucked a snapshot with Rutherford at the end of a spooky slideshow captioned “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy…happy halloween,” with a clown emoji followed by a jack-o-lantern and happy face surrounded by hearts. In the photo, Eilish is dressed as a baby with her blonde hair framing her face in ringlets, while Rutherford transformed himself into an elderly man, possibly making reference to the pair’s 11-year age gap.

Prior to Saturday’s LACMA event, Eilish shared a passionate plea encouraging her fans to vote in the upcoming election on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

“I want to explain why I am voting this year and how important I think it is you for vote to,” she said in a video post on Instagram. “Our rights, our freedoms, and our futures are on the line, and if we don’t show up, there is a good chance we will see a national ban on abortion, with no exceptions.”

On Nov. 8, Eilish will take part in the 2022 #iVoted Festival, with the Election Day webcast also featuring performances by Run the Jewels, CNCO, Rise Against, The Revivalists, OK Go, Lake Street Dive and more than 400 other artists.