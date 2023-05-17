Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Break Up After 7 Months of Dating

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are calling it quits. The “Happier Than Ever” singer and The Neighbourhood frontman have broken up after nearly a year of dating.

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” a rep for Eilish told Page Six, who first broke the news. A rep for Rutherford also confirmed to Billboard, noting, “All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”

The couple was first romantically linked in October 2022, when TMZ shared photos of the pair eating together at vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood. A few weeks later, Eilish made their relationship Instagram official by sharing their controversial Halloween costume on social media.

In the snap, the seven-time Grammy winner was dressed as a baby, while Rutherford transformed himself into an elderly man, possibly making reference to their 11-year age gap (Eilish is 21, Rutherford is 31). In early November, they made their red carpet debut at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022, stepping out together wearing coordinating Gucci pajamas.

Eilish later opened up about her relationship with Rutherford in her annual Vanity Fair video interview in November “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she said of her romance with the 31-year-old rock star. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me … thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his a–. All me. I did that s–t.”

Rutherford was previously in a six-year relationship with entrepreneur Devon Lee Carlson, while Eilish was previously linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.