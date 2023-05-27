Billie Eilish Calls Out ‘Women Hating Weirdos’ From Her Comments Section

Billie Eilish isn’t taking any foolishness over the internet this weekend.

Eilish responded to a number of comments that followers have recently left on her photos on Saturday (May 27). Addressing those saying she’s “changed” and calling her “a sellout,” she defended her choice to present herself however she wants to.

“letter to some comments i be seeing sometimes…,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

“i spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman,” Eilish reminded folks.

She continued, “and now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah… you guys are true idiots. LOL. i can be BOTH you f—ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!”

“FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things,” wrote Eilish. “also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew??”

“suck my absolute c— and balls you women hating a– weirdos,” the pop star concluded.

Earlier this month, news was confirmed of her breakup with Jesse Rutherford, after seven months of dating. She also recently officially released a short cover of Drake‘s “Hotline Bling.”

See her weekend message to followers via her Instagram Stories here.