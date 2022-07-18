Billie Eilish Partners With HeadCount to Encourage Fans to Vote in Midterm Elections

Billie Eilish is joining forces with HeadCount, a non-partisan voter engagement organization, to get her fans voting in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” Eilish said in a statement about her collaboration with the organization, which is part of its “Good to Vote” initiative. “With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option.”

Explore Explore Billie Eilish See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

As an incentive to vote, fans who check their voter registration status at HeadCount.org/Billie or by texting “BILLIE” to 57568 will get the opportunity to win a VIP trip for one winner and a friend to see Eilish perform live in Australia (on Sept. 10) and New Zealand (Sept. 13) on her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. The winner’s experience will include concert tickets, airfare, a hotel stay and a signed merchandise package. Through HeadCount, fans are able to check their registration status, register to vote and enter the contest.

“Billie has been a voting advocate and supporter of HeadCount since before she could even vote herself,” HeadCount co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein said. “By hosting some lucky fans on the trip of a lifetime, together we hope to motivate thousands of young people to check their voter registration status or register to vote.”

HeadCount has previously offered the chance to win custom experiences and prizes from a number of artists and celebrities, including Camila Cabello and Hailee Steinfeld, in an effort to engage people to vote. The organization drives voter registration at concerts and festivals as well.

Eilish — whose most recent album, Happier Than Ever, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2021 — will bring her tour to Asia in August before heading to New Zealand and Australia.