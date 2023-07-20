Billie Eilish Joins Hayley Williams for ‘All I Wanted’ at Paramore’s Los Angeles Concert

Paramore continues to bring special guests on stops of its This Is Why tour, and the Wednesday (July 19) show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles was no exception. Longtime Paramore fan Billie Eilish took the stage alongside the lead singer Hayley Williams for “All I Wanted” for a surprise performance.

During the show’s encore, which included the Brand New Eyes closer track, Eilish came out after the song’s first verse. “I think I’ll pace my apartment a few times/ And fall asleep on the couch/ And wake up early to black-and-white reruns/ That escaped from my mouth (oh, oh),” the 21-year-old sang before handing it over to Williams for the song’s high notes and signature refrain.

Eilish’s surprise appearance isn’t the first time she performed alongside Williams. For her headlining performance at Coachella last year, the seven-time Grammy winner and Williams sang “Happier Than Ever” and “Misery Business” together. The “All I Wanted” surprise, however, is a full circle moment for Eilish. After the pair’s Coachella performance, Eilish was asked by a fan on Instagram Stories what her “fav” Paramore songs are, and the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of her playing “All I Wanted” on Spotify with the volume turned all the way up, and called the track her “all time favorite” by the band.

Elsewhere during Paramore’s Kia Forum concert, MUNA joined the second part of the encore to sing “This Is Why.”

Watch fan videos from Williams and Eilish’s performance below.

billie eilish performing All I Wanted with paramore ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rGjgkhekCH — jen (@YELYAHG00N) July 20, 2023

More of Billie singing ‘All I Wanted’ with @paramore at their show at @thekiaforum tonight! 💫 pic.twitter.com/xO3ewtKkbc — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) July 20, 2023