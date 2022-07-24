Fans Choose Billie Eilish’s ‘Guitar Songs’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Billie Eilish attends a game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 21, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish‘s Guitar Songs has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 22) on Billboard, choosing Eilish’s new EP as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Guitar Songs brought in more than 60% of the vote, beating out new music by Megan Thee Stallion, Em Beihold, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

The surprise two-track EP, with the songs “TV” and “The 30th,” delivers an acoustic, raw feel from Eilish. Upon their release, the singer-songwriter expressed to fans that the tracks “mean so so much to me. i am so happy for them to be yours.” Guitar Songs arrives just a year after Eilish’s sophomore studio album, Happier Than Ever.

Trailing behind the latest release from Eilish on the fan-voted poll is Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, with almost 16% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.