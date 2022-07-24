Fans Choose Billie Eilish’s ‘Guitar Songs’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Billie Eilish‘s Guitar Songs has topped this week’s new music poll.
Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 22) on Billboard, choosing Eilish’s new EP as their favorite new music release of the past week.
Guitar Songs brought in more than 60% of the vote, beating out new music by Megan Thee Stallion, Em Beihold, Lil Uzi Vert and more.
The surprise two-track EP, with the songs “TV” and “The 30th,” delivers an acoustic, raw feel from Eilish. Upon their release, the singer-songwriter expressed to fans that the tracks “mean so so much to me. i am so happy for them to be yours.” Guitar Songs arrives just a year after Eilish’s sophomore studio album, Happier Than Ever.
Trailing behind the latest release from Eilish on the fan-voted poll is Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, with almost 16% of the vote.
See the final results of this week’s poll below.