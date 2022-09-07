Billie Eilish Channels Hollywood Glamour in Noir-Inspired Gucci Eyewear Campaign

There’s simply no hiding her ocean eyes. Gucci revealed Billie Eilish as the face of the brand’s latest eyewear campaign on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

In a trio of posts, the superstar shows off her modeling chops as she takes fans on “a dreamlike journey through the Hollywood Hills in a nod to film noir,” all while wearing pink cat-eye frames and a bold pair of caravan sunglasses. “Envisioned by Alessandro Michele and captured by photographer Harley Weir under the art direction of Lina Kutsovskaya, suspenseful scenes showcase a selection of new retro-inspired styles that mirror the cinematic mood of the film, culminating in a moment of self-reflection,” the caption of the video reads before Eilish comes face to face with… herself.

“I love you,” she says from the driver’s seat of a vintage car parked at the top of the Hills. “I love you,” her second self responds in the dim light before the scene fades to black.

Last month, it was announced that the “Billie Bossa Nova” singer and her mom, Maggie Baird, are set to be honored at the upcoming Environmental Media Association Awards gala for their dedication to sustainability, including Baird’s charity Support + Feed and the environmental activism components of Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, the World Tour. (And speaking of the pop star’s tour: She recently met RM and J-Hope of BTS when the two K-pop idols attended her show at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome.)

In July, Eilish surprised her legions of fans with her brand-new EP Guitar Songs, featuring fan-favorite tracks “TV” and “The 30th.”

Check out Eilish’s chic and cryptic Gucci campaign below.