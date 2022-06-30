Billie Eilish, Finneas, Paul McCartney & More Added to NBC’s ‘Ukraine: Answering the Call’ Lineup

Finneas and Billie Eilish attend the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, 2021 in London.

Sheryl Crow, Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish and Finneas have joined NBC’s upcoming Ukraine: Answering the Call program as special guests, the network announced on Thursday (June 30).

The group joins stars including José Andrés, Jon Batiste, Kristen Bell, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Vera Farmiga, Lena Headey, Alicia Keys, Simu Liu, Julianne Moore, Brad Paisley, Rosie Perez and more who are all set to take part in the event.

Ukraine: Answering the Call, which airs on Sunday (July 3) on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC, is an hour-long event that aims to raise awareness and educate audiences, plus raise funds for those whose lives have been impacted by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has challenged Americans to use their voices to reach those who want peace, and he will address the country during the special. NBC News will also share reports on the stories of real people all around the world who have been affected by the crisis in Ukraine. During the broadcast, viewers will have the chance to help families by donating to the International Rescue Committee, an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild their lives.

Additionally, engagement platform Buzznog will offer a digital collectible created by a Ukrainian artist available exclusively through the Zelus Wallet via a QR Code on-screen during the telethon. For every download of the digital collectible, Zelus is donating $10 to the IRC up to $500,000.

Following the event, the entire program will be available to stream the next day on Peacock, which you can sign up for here.