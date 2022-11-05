Billie Eilish Encourages Fans to Vote Ahead of 2022 Election Day: ‘Our Futures Are on the Line’

Billie Eilish is making a passionate plea to her fans about voting.

The 20-year-old superstar singer took to Instagram on Saturday (Nov. 5) to encourage her 106 million followers to vote before Election Day on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

“I want to explain why I am voting this year and how important I think it is you for vote to,” Eilish says in the video. “Our rights, our freedoms, and our futures are on the line, and if we don’t show up, there is a good chance we will see a national ban on abortion, with no exceptions.”

The artist added, “They also wanna take away the freedom to marry who we love, restrict voting rights, and enact laws that threaten the progress that must be made on climate change… It scares me.”

Eilish’s caption included a link to BallotReady, which assists with polling locations and other voting information.

On Nov. 8, she will take part in the 2022 #iVoted Festival, with the Election Day webcast also featuring performances by Run the Jewels, CNCO, Rise Against, The Revivalists, OK Go, Lake Street Dive and more than 400 other artists.

Earlier this year, Eilish partnered with HeadCount, a non-partisan voter engagement organization, to get her fans voting in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. During her career, she has also aligned with organizations including Global Citizen’s Just Vote, Planned Parenthood, and iHeartMedia’s Why I’m Voting.

“The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves, which is why we must vote on or before Nov. 8,” she said in her video on Saturday. “Please promise me you’ll make a plan to vote. Let’s show them what our power looks like.”

Watch Eilish’s message to fans about voting on Instagram below.