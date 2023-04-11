Billie Eilish Enjoys Easter Festivities With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish celebrated Easter with her family on Sunday (April 9), enjoying chocolate-filled baskets, flowers and all the joys of spring.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday (April 11), Eilish showed off her outfit for the festivities: a floral-printed, off-the-shoulder maxi dress that she paired with white fishnet stockings and classic white sneakers.

One of the snaps indicated that her boyfriend, The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, was at the event, as his tattooed hand is seen placed on the “Bad Guy” singer’s thigh.

Explore Explore Billie Eilish See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The seven-time Grammy winner captioned the post with a series of flower-themed emojis.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer opened up about her relationship with Rutherford in her annual Vanity Fair video interview in November “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she said of her romance with the 31-year-old rock star. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me … thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his a–. All me. I did that s–t.”