Watch Billie Eilish & Dave Grohl Honor Taylor Hawkins With a ‘My Hero’ Duet at Her L.A. Show

Warning: You may experience strong emotions once you see the surprise performances Billie Eilish treated her crowd at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Thursday night (Dec. 15). The 20-year-old pop star carved out time in her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour setlist to bring out Dave Grohl for a stunning tribute to his late Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins, and later, Phoebe Bridgers for a duet of “Motion Sickness,” one of the indie rocker’s biggest tearjerkers.

Eilish first welcomed Grohl onto her stage. “I would like to invite a friend of mine,” she said, while thousands of fans cheered as the former Nirvana drummer walked on stage.

Grohl went on to share with the crowd how he, his Foo Fighters bandmates and their families gathered earlier this year to watch the Grammys, at which Eilish — who wore a Taylor Hawkins T-shirt at the ceremony — was one of the performers. “The room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude,” Grohl recalled of the night, which was just over a week after Hawkins’ shocking death. “Let’s sing it for Taylor.”

Sitting on stools with Grohl playing guitar, the two went on to duet on Foo Fighters’ 1998 track “My Hero.”

Later in the show, Bridgers came out on stage, nothing but an acoustic guitar in tow. “This is so cool. I’m, like, shaking,” the L.A. native confessed. “Everybody close their eyes and I’ll be way less nervous.”

She then started strumming her 2017 breakthrough hit “Motion Sickness,” with Eilish adding soft harmonies to Bridgers’ lead vocals. When the “Everything I Wanted” singer took the lead on the song’s second verse, her crowd let out a brief cheer of wild excitement before quieting down so that everyone could properly hear the performance.

The show marked the second of three concerts Eilish has lined up at the Kia Forum this December, with the final show slated for Friday (Dec. 16). At the concert prior to Bridgers’ and Grohl’s appearances, she invited Labrinth onstage to sing “I’ve Never Felt So Alone,” a song from the Euphoria soundtrack.

Watch clips from Eilish’s duets with Grohl and Bridgers below: