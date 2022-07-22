Billie Eilish Dances to Her Own Hit Song at a Dodgers Game: Watch

Billie Eilish attends a game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 21, 2022 in Los Angeles.

White shirt, not red but blue! Billie Eilish attended the Thursday (July 21) game between the Dodgers and Giants at L.A.’s Dodgers Stadium, but she did more than just watch the game — she danced to her own hit song.

The seven-time Grammy winner was sitting front row in the stands with brother Finneas and friends, dressed in a white Dodgers jersey opened up to reveal her classic Nine Inch Nails Pretty Hate Machine T-shirt, when the Dodgers’ DJ started playing the 20-year-old’s 2019 hit “Bad Guy” in between innings.

In video captured of the moment, as the Grammy-winning song begins to play, Eilish starts grooving to the hit, a smile on her face, while Finneas watches his sister as he remains seated. “A little dance cam during the half inning,” one of the announcer says in the clip. “How cool is it to dance to your own song at Dodgers Stadium?!”

“That’s pretty cool right there!” the other announcer agrees.

Earlier in the day, Eilish surprise-released an EP titled Guitar Songs, which featured two new songs — “TV” and “The 30th.” In announcing the new tunes, the pop star shared on Instagram that “these songs mean so so much to me.”

In a separate interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Elish explained that she’s been frustrated with releasing music lately because when you reach her level of success, everything becomes “this big deal.” “You got to send it in five months before you want it to come out, because you have to get finals ready, and you have to set a date, and you have to shoot the video, and you have to do the press for it … and this and that,” she shared. “Which is all fine, but it’s been so long since I’ve had music that we make and then it’s out.”

With Guitar Songs out, Eilish clearly let herself have a little fun at the baseball game. Watch her dance in the stands at Dodgers Stadium below.