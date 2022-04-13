Billie Eilish & Conan Gray Exclusive Merch Coming to American Express Coachella Pop-Up

Billie Eilish and Conan Gray will be heading to the desert over the next two weekends to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with Eilish headlining on Saturday (April 16 & 23).

To celebrate the occasion, for the first time on the festival grounds, American Express partnered with Bravado to create a one-of-a-kind artist pop-up shop in their on-site lounge, where Amex card members will have access to exclusive, limited-edition Eilish and Gray merch.

Related How to Livestream Coachella 2022 at Home

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Billie Eilish Conan Gray See latest videos, charts and news

Courtesy AmEx

Courtesy AmEx

The pop-up shop, which will be open on the first day of both festival weekends (April 15 and April 22), will also be available online via AmexArtistShop.com from Friday all the way through April 30 for card members who won’t be making the trip to California to attend the festival in person.

For those who are going to be at Coachella, Amex card members get exclusive perks including one complimentary ride on the La Grande Wheel, access to a reserved hour at the iconic rainbow tower Spectra daily from noon to 1 p.m., access to reserved tables at the Broad Street restaurant pop-up on the festival grounds, a complimentary gift with purchase at the Campground General Store and a one-time $10 statement credit when they spend $50 on-site using their eligible American Express card.

Additionally, the pop-up is located at the American Express lounge on site, which allows card members and up to three guests to enjoy treats, wellness activities and a hydration station.