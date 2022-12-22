Billie Eilish Celebrates 21st Birthday With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, Justin & Hailey Bieber

Billie Eilish turned 21 on Dec. 18, and some of music’s biggest stars showed out to help her celebrate. In photos shared by the “Happier Than Ever” pop star on Instagram early Thursday (Dec. 22), Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and The Neighbourhood‘s Jesse Rutherford — whom she’s currently dating — were all present at her birthday bash.

Born shortly before Christmas, it was only fitting that Eilish ring in her birthday wearing a red and white off-the-shoulder Santa-inspired dress, long gloves and candy cane earrings. She showed off her festive outfit in a carousel of Instagram photos from the occasion, which also included a snap of her and Rutherford, all smiles, locking eyes in front of a “Happy 21st Birthday” balloon arrangement.

In another photo, the “Bad Guy” singer, the Biebers and Rutherford squeeze into a photo booth. Justin rests his cheek on Hailey’s forehead, while Eilish kisses the 31-year-old “Sweater Weather” singer — whose face is mostly cut off in the carousel — on the cheek.

The seven-time Grammy winner simply captioned her post with a string of emojis: ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🎁🎁

The celebration comes a few days after Eilish’s trio of end-of-year hometown shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, at each of which she invited a handful of guest artists to share the spotlight with her. On night one (Dec. 13), she sang “I’ve Never Felt So Alone” from the Euphoria soundtrack with Labrinth; night two (Dec. 15) saw her perform a Taylor Hawkins tribute with Dave Grohl and duet with Phoebe Bridgers.

Finally, on night three (Dec. 16), she sang “Redbone” with Childish Gambino — who wished her a happy birthday onstage — and brought out Khalid to sing their 2018 smash hit duet “Lovely.”