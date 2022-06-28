Billie Eilish Reflects on Her Career, From First Small London Concert to Headlining Glastonbury: Watch

Billie Eilish graced The Late Late Show With James Corden with her presence on Monday night (June 27) to look back on just how far her career has come in the last half decade.

The late-night talk show is currently shooting in London, which holds special memories for the young singer-songwriter, considering it was the site of her first-ever headlining show, which was at the 130-person Courtyard Theatre back in July 2017. (Host Corden was even able to produce a poster promoting that very show, depicting a very blonde and very teenage Eilish staring off into the distance.)

“I remember pulling up to the venue, and it’s this, like, tiny little door. Like, you would never even know, it says ‘The Courtyard,’ and there was this girl standing outside and she was with her mom,” she recalled. “And I pulled up and she kind of looked at the car funny, and I remember thinking, like, ‘That’s weird. Who is that? Like, why would there be somebody standing there?'”

As it turned out, the young girl happened to be the very first person in line for Eilish’s show, and was more than thrilled to run into the then-15-year-old rising star. “It was really magical,” Eilish said. “And that night, it was just the most amazing thing. I think we only had, like, seven songs total … We played every single song we had written, my brother and I. And I remember the crowd of 100-and-something sang along to ‘Ocean Eyes.’ … And then after the show, I went outside and I met every single person that came to the show.”

While that meet-and-greet full of hugs, pictures, and ‘thank yous’ took two hours, it would be impossible for the “Everything I Wanted” singer to do the same thing after the shows she’s playing these days, such as headlining Glastonbury for more than 200,000 people last weekend along with Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

“I really miss meeting everyone,” she said, leading Corden to quip, “If you tried to hug everybody at Glastonbury, you’d still be hugging people when, like, the headline act is happening the next Friday.”

Eilish is also currently wrapping up the European leg of her world tour in support of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. Next, she’ll play shows in Antwerp, Belgium; Berlin; and Zurich before heading to Asia, New Zealand, and Australia.

Watch Eilish’s sweet trip down memory lane with Corden below.