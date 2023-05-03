Billie Eilish FaceTimes Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture During Met Gala

Cardi B let fans in on what really goes down inside the Met Gala with a new Instagram post on Wednesday (May 3), in which she shared a series of star-studded photos.

The photo carousel showed the “I Like It” rapper posing with Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Halle Bailey and more, but the sweetest snap was a screenshot of a FaceTime between Billie Eilish and Cardi’s four-year-old daughter Kulture. In the picture, the two are both sweetly smiling into the camera.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Billie Eilish Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news

See Cardi’s post here.

The rapper encompassed the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” Met Gala theme by channeling the late German fashion designer on the red carpet in a sleek tuxedo gown, complete with massive black Chanel-inspired Camellia flowers and a Lagerfeld-inspired grey hairdo. “This skirt is giving Chanel Boy bag, and the flowers — when you get a Chanel purse, you always get white flowers but this one is black. Up top, it’s giving Karl,” Cardi told Vogue on the red carpet. “I’m representing the House of Chanel and Karl at the same time.”

Eilish, meanwhile, opted for a stunning black, see-through lace custom Simone Rocha gown, with her hair in a long black braid down her side.

The Met Gala’s new Lagerfeld-inspired exhibition will showcase more than 150 original looks designed by Lagerfeld, who died at 85 years old in 2019, delving into the former Chanel creative director’s expansive seven-decade career. Many of his original sketches are also set to appear alongside the objects on display.