Billie Eilish Calls Out Benny Blanco for Charlie Puth TikTok Takedowns: ‘What Do You Do All Day, Benny?’

It’s hard to say what exactly is going on between Benny Blanco and Charlie Puth, but suffice it to say Billie Eilish doesn’t seem to like it. The “Bad Guy” singer weighed in with a pointed TikTok response to Blanco’s inexplicable months-long trolling of Puth over the weekend, pointedly asking the producer what makes him so special.

To backtrack a bit: For some reason Blanco, who has worked with Puth in the past, has spent the past six plus months flooding his TikTok feed with an endless run of Puth diss videos. In addition to a recent string of very NSFW clips, Blanco has dissed Charlie’s knowledge of music theory, encouraged Charlie to quit the business and made fun of the singer for sitting in “your room all day [making] TikToks.”

The latter video from early November included a clip of Puth wondering why Benny was going at him so hard, asking, “You know, man, these videos were really funny at first. I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you and I don’t know where all this is coming from.” And it appears to have been the last straw for Eilish.

Billie responded on Friday with a clip featuring Benny’s TikTok takedown, followed by a short one in which a smirking Eilish wonders, “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing, literally the same thing,” before pointing a finger gun at the camera. Puth responded to Billie’s backing in the video that has more than 13 million views to date with a “thank you,” but otherwise has not publicly addressed the one-way quarrel in public.

Blanco did, however, appear to suggest a possible detente in a video posted last week in which a random selection filter flips options over his head as a voiceover says, “Whatever this filter tells me to do in 2022, you guys hold me accountable for it, because I’ll do it.” The “random” options then just happen to fall on “make up with Charlie Puth,” which prompts a spit-take from Benny.

Is it all an elaborate inside joke? A set-up for a possible upcoming collaboration? At press time it was unclear, and spokespeople for Blanco and Puth have not responded to requests for comment on the apparent feud.

Check out some of the videos below.