Billie Eilish Recalls Horrific COVID-19 Experience: ‘If I Weren’t Vaccinated, I Would Have Died’

Billie Eilish lives to tell the tale of her breakthrough case of COVID-19 over the summer — and even said she believed she “would have died” if it wasn’t for the vaccine.

The nearly 20-year-old pop superstar still had a bit of a cough when she appeared on the Dec. 13 episode of The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM, when she revealed she contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 back in August. It came after she had already been fully vaccinated.

“I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for two months almost,” she explained to Stern (per Rolling Stone). “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f—ing horrible.”

The Happier Than Ever singer praised the “f—ing amazing” COVID-19 vaccine for not only saving her life, but for also “[saving] Finneas from getting it, it saved my parents from getting it, saved my friends from getting it.” But as to why she’s still coughing following her Saturday Night Live stint on Dec. 11, where she had double duty as the host and musical guest, Eilish subtly pointed fingers at the show’s longtime producer, Lorne Michaels.

“Lorne was sick, coughing everywhere. Mr. Lorne was coughing and coughing and coughing,” she whispered to Stern. She added that “Saturday was … one of the best days of my life. It was so much fun and so amazing and surreal and ridiculous.”