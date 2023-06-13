Billie Eilish Shares Playful Response to Bikini Photo Showing Off Tattoo

Billie Eilish is getting her tan on. In a new summertime photo shared by a friend on Instagram, the 21-year-old pop star basks in the sun while looking stunning in a designer bikini — showing off an edgy tattoo that usually stays hidden.

The photo was shared on Sunday (June 11) by Eilish’s pal Annabel Zimmer (yes, that Zimmer, as in she’s the daughter of Interstellar composer Hans Zimmer). Wearing a patterned Miaou swimsuit top and black Versace sunglasses with her dark hair slicked back, the “Happier Than Ever” singer looks, well, happier than ever smiling up at the sky.

Right underneath the bikini top, the musician’s “Eilish” tattoo, spelled in jagged black letters, peeks through. In the comments, Eilish left one simple emoji in response to the snap: a monkey emoji playfully covering its eyes (🙈).

Zimmer also shared another off-duty photo of Eilish a week prior. In a June 5 collection of Instagram captures, the Grammy winner cuddles with an orange cat, not realizing that her photo is being taken.

It’s good to see Eilish with a big smile on her face, especially after the star faced a number of comments criticizing her appearance last month. As expected, those people earned a characteristically blunt response from Eilish: “suck my absolute c— and balls you women hating a– weirdos,” she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time.

The “Bad Guy” musician also recently went through a breakup, splitting from The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford after dating for seven months. A rep confirmed the separation in May, adding that the two “remain good friends” and “all cheating rumors are false.”

See Eilish’s bikini photo below.