Billie Eilish Shares Gorgeous Piano Cover of Ben Folds‘ ’Still’: Watch

Based on her new TikTok, Billie Eilish is in her feels — and once you watch it, you’ll probably be too. Just two days after New Year’s, the 21-year-old pop star shared an intimate self-filmed video of herself on Tuesday (Jan. 3)covering Ben Folds’ melancholy 2006 track “Still,” accompanying herself on piano in front of a glowing Christmas tree.

Backlit by the twinkling tree lights, you can just barely make out Eilish, covered by shadows and wearing a casual T-shirt. She recreates Folds’ swaying piano backgrounds on a keyboard and softly sings the first verse and chorus, adding her trademark, delicate runs to several of the lines.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer also wrote Folds’ lyrics in white lettering over the video: “I must give the impression that I have the answers for everything/ You were so disappointed to see me unravel so easily/ It’s only change.” Eilish simply captioned the video with the “You Don’t Know Me” singer-songwriter’s last name: “folds.”

You may recognize the ballad from DreamWorks’ 2006 animated film Over The Hedge, the soundtrack for which Folds contributed “Still” along with two other original songs, “Heist” and “Family of Me.” He then included a version of the track on his compilation album Supersunnyspeedgraphic, the LP later that year.

Eilish’s quiet video comes on the heels of an exceptionally busy month for the seven-time Grammy winner. In December, she wrapped up a trio of victory lap concerts at the Kia Forum and celebrated her 21st birthday by partying with The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, her boyfriend, and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Watch Billie Eilish cover Ben Folds below: