Here’s the Paramore Song Billie Eilish Says Is Her ‘All Time Favorite’

Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California.

Nearly a week after bringing her onstage as a special guest at Coachella, Billie Eilish is continuing to shower Hayley Williams and her band Paramore with love. While answering fan questions on her Instagram Story, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter revealed which of the pop-punk band’s songs is undoubtedly her favorite.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Billie Eilish Paramore See latest videos, charts and news

Responding to one follower who asked what her “fav” Paramore songs are, Eilish simply posted a screenshot of one of the band’s tracks playing on Spotify with the volume bar turned all the way up. “All time favorite,” she wrote of the song, which was — drumroll, please — the Brand New Eyes album closer, “All I Wanted.”

The seven-time Grammy winner was also asked by a fan to share a behind-the-scenes Coachella photo of her with Williams, who joined her for her second headlining set at the festival on Saturday (April 23) for a surprise performance of Paramore’s “Misery Business.” Eilish responded with an adorable snapshot of herself — mouth wide open with excitement — standing next to Williams, their cheeks squished against each other and one of the “Simmer” singer’s hands pressed lovingly to Eilish’s face.

That night, Williams also joined in on Eilish’s fan favorite song “Happier Than Ever,” an emo pop-punk ballad that has Paramore’s influence written all over it. The title track of the “Bad Guy” singer’s sophomore album is reminiscent of “All I Wanted” in particular, with both songs featuring piercing electric guitars that crusade throughout and lyrics about feelings of love that weren’t reciprocated properly.

Eilish also answered questions about her current favorite song — Blur’s 1997 track “Beetlebum” — her childhood celebrity crush — Buffy The Vampire Slayer‘s Sarah Michelle Gellar — and whether she’s been drawing lately — no, but she did share a photo of her most recent sketch, a girl lying on the floor with her knees pressed together, the words “I’ve got so much love to give” written above her. She obliged one person’s request for behind-the-scenes footage of her working on her recently-announced The Simpsons cameo as well, uploading a seconds-long clip of her standing in front of a microphone where she recorded her lines.

Listen to “All I Wanted,” Billie Eilish’s favorite Paramore track, below.