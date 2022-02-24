Bille Eilish Reveals Her Reaction to Meeting ‘James Bond’ Star Daniel Craig

Billie Eilish has a lot going on. And in her opinion, Daniel Craig has it going on. The seven-time Grammy winner stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday (Feb. 23) to talk about writing her Oscar-nominated James Bond track “No Time to Die,” her Saturday Night Live appearance as host and musical guest, and, of course, the James Bond star being incredibly attractive.

Explore Explore Billie Eilish See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Eilish revealed that she got to meet the 53-year-old actor while making the No Time To Die theme song with her brother/producer Finneas, and shared that she was nervous to meet the star.

“He’s James Bond!” she reminded Meyers before dropping jaws with her next comment. “He’s a DILF!”

The comedian wholeheartedly agreed with her assessment before moving on to the next topic they share an opinion on: that Craig’s bright blue eyes are just as disarming as they look onscreen.

“You would not believe them, they look crazy!” Eilish told the late-night host after both admitted that their own baby blues can’t compare to the actor’s. “When I met him I was like, ‘Woah.'”

The 20-year-old “Happier Than Ever” singer also detailed the writing process behind her Oscar-nominated song, which was released February 2020 and peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100. Eilish said she and Finneas were given a script with the movie’s opening scene, which she said was instrumental. “It was literally what wrote the song,” she said after explaining that they had to essentially audition for the opportunity. “It was not an ego thing, it was like really, ‘It’s gotta be perfect.'”

Nominated alongside Beyoncé and Lin Manuel-Miranda, Eilish and Finneas are in the running for best original song at the 2022 Oscars, which is happening March 27 following COVID-19-related delays. The “Bad Guy” artist said she’s just as nervous for the ceremony as she was for her SNL appearance, which she also chatted about with Meyers. Talking about how difficult it was to keep from breaking character during her hilarious hotel commercial skit with Kate McKinnon, she said, “I was dying laughing, I thought I was going to explode. It was honestly, genuinely painful.”

On top of the Oscars and SNL, Eilish is releasing a self-titled fragrance and is in the midst of the Happier Than Ever world tour. She talked about both in her Late Night appearance, revealing it’s difficult to perform while simultaneously reading the oftentimes outlandish signs her fans bring to her concerts. Meyers showed photographic examples of some of the signs, which say everything from “Burp into the mic” to “We are here to stay.”

“The fan connection has been the No. 1 priority since literally the beginning,” she said of her fans. “I wouldn’t want to do any of this without it.”

Watch Eilish’s gush over Daniel Craig and more with Seth Meyers below: