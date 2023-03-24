×
Billboard’s The Stage Presented By Samsung Galaxy Kept It Lit At SXSW 2023 With Performances, Interactive Pop-Ups & More

Samsung brought the excitement to Austin with show-stopping performances, innovative interactive tech, and, of course, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series.

Samsung at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Samsung at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Izzy Nuzzo for Billboard

Last week, Samsung came in full force to SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas. As part of the festivities, Billboard and Samsung were joined by Samsung NXT 2.0 competition winner Nyla XO, who helped to fill concert-goers in on all of the many activations that were happening throughout the week.

As official partners of Billboard, Samsung Galaxy sponsored Present Night at Billboard’s The Stage at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park this past Friday, where Colombian megastar Feid and Boricua trap hitmaker Eladio Carrión performed for what was one of SXSW 2023’s most hotly anticipated bookings. The 5,000+ attendees were on their feet through all of the performances, dressed in the former’s signature green swag and snapping crystal clear night photos with the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series.

Samsung also made noise last week with two interactive pop-ups. One of the pop-ups, entitled the Galaxy Lounge, provided a crucial recharging locale where busy festival attendees were able to stop by, reset, and snap low-light selfies using the new S23 Ultra. The second of the two pop-ups, entitled Down to Earth, paid homage to Samsung’s Environmental Focus and provided a gorgeous and lush selfie backdrop station replete with background greenery and oversized flowers for an added touch of earthly flair.

Relive the magic and check out all of Samsung Galaxy’s many activations in the photo set below.

Samsung at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Samsung at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Izzy Nuzzo for Billboard
Guests at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Guests at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Izzy Nuzzo for Billboard
Samsung at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Samsung at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Izzy Nuzzo for Billboard
Samsung at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Samsung at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Izzy Nuzzo for Billboard
Guests at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Guests at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Izzy Nuzzo for Billboard
Guests at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Guests at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Izzy Nuzzo for Billboard
Samsung at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Samsung at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Izzy Nuzzo for Billboard

