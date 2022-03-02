Billboard & World of Women Unveil Mariah Carey & Madonna NFT Magazine Covers

Billboard released two additional NFT covers on Wednesday (Mar. 2) designed by World of Women co-founder Yam Karkai, this time featuring legendary artists Madonna and Mariah Carey.

The two new covers join Christina Aguilera’s previously revealed cover designed to commemorate the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event and summit.

Drawing inspiration from her World of Women collective, Karkai designed the artwork for the covers, and the corresponding NFTs will be sold at an auction via the FTX US NFT Marketplace beginning Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 9 p.m. PT. The partnership between Billboard and World of Women marks the first-ever NFT magazine covers designed by an NFT artist.

The pieces will be sold on the Ethereum blockchain with portions of the proceeds benefiting a non-profit organization of each cover star’s choosing. Aguilera’s cover will benefit National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, while Madonna will donate proceeds to City of Joy, and Carey will partner with Camp Mariah with Fresh Air Fund.

Additionally, the three World of Women NFT holders will also have a chance to receive from Billboard an all-expenses-paid trip to attend next year’s Women in Music ceremony in Los Angeles, walk the red carpet, and meet Karkai.

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards honorees include Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo; Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

The March 2 event will stream live for free on Twitter here, giving fans globally a front-row seat to red-carpet coverage, backstage highlights, in-show moments and exclusive acceptance speeches and performances from the honorees.