×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Billboard & World of Women Unveil Mariah Carey & Madonna NFT Magazine Covers

The partnership between Billboard and World of Women marks the first-ever NFT magazine covers designed by an NFT artist.

Mariah Carey
Yam Karkai

Billboard released two additional NFT covers on Wednesday (Mar. 2) designed by World of Women co-founder Yam Karkai, this time featuring legendary artists Madonna and Mariah Carey.

The two new covers join Christina Aguilera’s previously revealed cover designed to commemorate the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event and summit.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Christina Aguilera

Madonna

Mariah Carey

See latest videos, charts and news

Drawing inspiration from her World of Women collective, Karkai designed the artwork for the covers, and the corresponding NFTs will be sold at an auction via the FTX US NFT Marketplace beginning Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 9 p.m. PT. The partnership between Billboard and World of Women marks the first-ever NFT magazine covers designed by an NFT artist.

Related

Billboard Women in Music necklace

All 2022 Billboard Women in Music Honorees Will Get This Necklace - And You Can Too

The pieces will be sold on the Ethereum blockchain with portions of the proceeds benefiting a non-profit organization of each cover star’s choosing. Aguilera’s cover will benefit National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, while Madonna will donate proceeds to City of Joy, and Carey will partner with Camp Mariah with Fresh Air Fund.

Additionally, the three World of Women NFT holders will also have a chance to receive from Billboard an all-expenses-paid trip to attend next year’s Women in Music ceremony in Los Angeles, walk the red carpet, and meet Karkai.

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards honorees include Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo; Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

The March 2 event will stream live for free on Twitter here, giving fans globally a front-row seat to red-carpet coverage, backstage highlights, in-show moments and exclusive acceptance speeches and performances from the honorees.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad