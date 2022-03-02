Which Billboard Women in Music Performance Are You Most Excited For? Vote!

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards is set to take place on Wednesday (March 2), and will feature a host of performers and honorees for this year’s ceremony.

Ciara — who was named Woman of the Year by Billboard in 2009 — will be hosting the event, which will take place at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. Olivia Rodrigo is the 2022 Woman of the Year while other honorees include H.E.R. for the Impact Award, and Golnar Khosrowshahi for the Executive of the Year Award recipient. Performers and award recipients include Doja Cat (Powerhouse Award), Bonnie Raitt (Icon Award), Gabby Barrett (Rising Star Award), Karol G (Rule Breaker Award), Phoebe Bridgers (Trailblazer Award), Saweetie (Game Changer Award) and Summer Walker (Chart Breaker Award).

Related How to Watch the 2022 Billboard Women In Music Awards

“Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry,” said Julian Holguin, president of Billboard, in a statement. “From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show-stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

“We are once again thrilled to recognize a diverse group of incredibly powerful women driving the music business and shaping pop culture. From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude and style,” Hannah Karp, Billboard‘s editorial director, added. “We are thrilled to bring these influencers together for a night of incredible performances and inspiring conversation about the future of music.”

The Billboard Women in Music Awards will stream live on Twitter starting at 9 p.m. ET. Who are you most excited to see perform at the ceremony this year? Cast your vote below!