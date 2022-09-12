×
Skip to main content

Billboard & Samsung Launch NXT 2.0 With Celebrity Mentor Mariah Angeliq

The winner of the contest will win a special digital BIllboard cover, meeting with a record label, studio time to record their first single and more.

Mariah Angeliq
Mariah Angeliq attends Billboard Latin Music Week 2021 on September 22, 2021 in Miami. Alexander Tamargo/GI for Billboard

Billboard is partnering with Samsung for another season of NXT, the social media-driven competition to find the next great unsigned artist.

The search launches the week of Sept. 19 with Mariah Angeliq as one of the season’s three celebrity mentors. The reggaeton star — dubbed “La Princesa de Miami” — will begin sharing how singers can join the competition exclusively on her social channels, with the other two mentors yet to be revealed.

After submitting their audition videos, the top 12 NXT hopefuls will be selected by Billboard and armed with Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip4, Buds2 Pro and Watch5 to compete in a series of three challenges that will test their singing, dancing and creativity. Once the dozen are whittled down based on their weekly scores, the final three will be mentored by the “El Makinon” singer and the other celebrity guests for a grand finale performance in L.A. in front of a live audience and panel of A-list judges.

Explore

Explore

Mariah Angeliq

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The winner of NXT 2.0 will get their very own special digital Billboard cover as well as a record label meeting facilitated by Billboard, studio time to record their first single, funding for an accompanying music video, tickets to attend the 2023 Billboard Music Awards and more.

Related

Billboard & Samsung Launch NXT 2.0

Here's Why Some Billboard Charts Blend Genres

“The next Billboard No. 1 artist is out there right now dreaming of their future as a star,” Billboard president Mike Van said in a statement. “It is an honor to partner with Samsung on this momentous search for those talents who are waiting to be discovered and play a role in launching their careers.”

For more information on NXT, including Angeliq’s upcoming performance at Billboard Latin Music Week, click here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad