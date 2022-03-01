Billboard & Samsung to Bring Interactive Content House to 2022 SXSW

Billboard revealed Tuesday (March 1) that it’s teaming up with Samsung, the official smartphone and tablet sponsor of South by Southwest Music Festival, to bring an exclusive lineup of programming and creator-focused experiences to Austin, Texas.

The free Samsung | Billboard Galaxy House at SXSW will offer festival attendees the opportunity to experience a series of activations, including traveling pop-ups and interactive installations with the goal of empowering artists and influencers to create innovative content. Festivalgoers can also find pop-ups with snacks and the Galaxy Rover mobile truck on the ground to showcase the innovative features of the Galaxy S22 series.

From Thursday, March 17, through Saturday, March 19, The content house will also host panel discussions, exclusive one-on-one interviews, product displays, creator resources and unique photo-worthy rooms highlighting the Samsung Galaxy S22’s different camera capabilities.

Panel topics and participants include “Feminism in Rock” with Sunflower Bean, Nova Twins and Little Quirks; “Yoruba Tech Soul 101 Masterclass” with DJ Eli Fola; “Music Creation and Identity” with KALI and Cartel Madras; and “Superstar” panels with Kygo and Sebastián Yatra.

Billboard and Samsung Galaxy are also teaming up for an exciting lineup of concerts during 2022 SXSW, as previously reported. The Samsung + Billboard Present The Stage at SXSW event will take place March 17-19 and will feature three consecutive evenings of high-profile headliners at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas, the city’s newest outdoor live music venue.

The concert series kicks off Thursday, March 17, with headliners Gunna and Young Thug, and on Friday, March 18, Palm Tree Crew presents Kygo, supported by Frank Walker and Forester. To wrap up the three-day event, on Saturday, March 19, Shawn Mendes and Sebastian Yatra will take the stage. Throughout all three nights, attendees can groove along to sets from DJ Rosegold and DJ VRYWVY.

For those looking to experience the three-night music extravaganza, a reserved number of tickets will be available exclusively for existing SXSW music and platinum badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders. Additionally, a limited number of tickets are open to the public here.