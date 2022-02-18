Billboard & Samsung Galaxy to Host 3 Nights of Concerts at SXSW With Shawn Mendes, Gunna & More

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 8th annual "We Can Survive" concert hosted by Audacy at Hollywood Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Billboard and Samsung Galaxy announced Friday (Feb. 18) that they are teaming up for an exciting lineup of concerts during 2022 SXSW.

The Samsung + Billboard Present The Stage at SXSW event will take place March 17-19 and will feature three consecutive evenings of high-profile headliners at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas, the city’s newest outdoor live music venue.

The concert series kicks off Thursday, March 17, with headliners Gunna and Young Thug, and on Friday, March 18, Palm Tree Crew presents Kygo, supported by Frank Walker and Forester. To wrap up the three-day event, on Saturday, March 19, Shawn Mendes and Sebastian Yatra will take the stage. Throughout all three nights, attendees can groove along to sets from DJ Rosegold and DJ VRYWVY.

The event is sponsored by Samsung Galaxy, with Samsung Galaxy exclusively hosting the Friday and Saturday shows. The Samsung | Billboard Galaxy House at SXSW will offer attendees the opportunity to experience compelling panel content and interact with Samsung products on-site, plus brand row activation, pop-up moments, artist gifting and consumer touch points at the concerts.

Billboard is donating a portion of ticket proceeds to Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that aims to create an urban park system in partnership with the city of Austin. Waterloo Park, the first of the organization’s three phases, opened in 2021 to provide 11 acres of downtown green space, community programming and performing arts and entertainment at the Moody Amphitheater.

For those looking to experience the three-night music extravaganza, a reserved number of tickets will be available exclusively for existing SXSW music and platinum badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders. Additionally, a limited number of tickets are open to the public starting Friday; find details and ticketing information here.

Billboard will be reporting live throughout this year’s SXSW, which takes over Austin from March 11-20, so be sure to visit Billboard.com and follow @billboard on Instagram and Twitter for the latest news and announcements.

PMC is the largest shareholder of SXSW and its brands are official media partners of SXSW.