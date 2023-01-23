Billboard’s Power 100 Event Is Returning in Partnership With UBS

Billboard‘s signature Power 100 event is returning this year to celebrate the industry’s most influential executives.

For the 2023 edition of the event, Billboard revealed on Monday (Jan. 23) that the event is presented by leading global wealth manager UBS. Featured awards include Executive of the Year, Label of the Year and the Clive Davis Award.

As previously announced, for the first time ever, Billboard introduced a peer-voted award to the Power 100 ranking. The new Power Players’ Choice Award will honor the executive whose peers believe has had the most impact across the music business over the past year, from recording and publishing to touring. Voting for the honor closed on Jan. 17.

“We’re thrilled to be honoring music’s crème de la crème on our definitive industry power list, which we pared back this year to its original 100 coveted slots after several years publishing an expanded version,” Hannah Karp, Editorial Director of Billboard, said in a statement. “As the music industry continues to grow, earning recognition on Billboard’s Power 100 has become more competitive than ever, as has the race for our featured awards, which celebrate the crowning achievements of this incredibly elite and impactful group.”

The Power 100 event presented by UBS will take place at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2023. Other sponsors include HarbourView and EMPIRE.