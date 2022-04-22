Billboard’s First-Ever MusicCon to Feature Conversations With Machine Gun Kelly, Burna Boy, Latto & More

Billboard is celebrating the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with the first-of-its-kind Billboard MusicCon, it was announced on Friday (April 22).

The two-day event will take place leading up to the BBMAs on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at Las Vegas’ newest immersive entertainment venue AREA15.

Billboard MusicCon will host thought leaders, artists and executives for a series of intimate conversations on the evolving music scene that continues to shift across genres and cultures. Confirmed panels and participants include “Women on the Rise – Management 101” with top industry managers Dina Sahim (Swedish House Mafia, French Montana), Alex DePersia (Pharrell Williams, Gracie Abrams), and Nelly Ortiz (DJ Khaled); “Don’t F*ck with Ukraine!” with Ukrainian artist Max Barskih; “The Explosion of Afro-Fusion” with Burna Boy; “The Future of Hip Hop” with Latto; “The Future of Reggaeton” with Rauw Alejandro; and “A Decade of Touring” with Machine Gun Kelly. Additional panels, participants and performers will be announced soon.

“We are so thrilled to be back in-person for the first Billboard Music Awards in two years,” said Julian Holguin, president of Billboard, in a press statement. “We couldn’t think of a better time to launch Billboard MusicCon, two robust days of world class programming with one-of-kind access to artists, creators, and industry leaders discussing and celebrating the ever-evolving music industry. We felt the timing was right and these discussions are the perfect note to kick off such a special weekend in music.”

Tickets for MusicCon are on sale now with a limited number of tickets available at early bird pricing. For ticket information, additional event details, and COVID protocols visit BillboardMusicCon.com and follow on Instagram and Twitter at @billboard #BBMusicCon.

MusicCon will culminate with the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Diddy, which will air live Sunday, May 15, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For more information visit BillboardMusicAwards.com