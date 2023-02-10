×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Billboard Explains: How Rihanna Arrived At the Super Bowl

The latest episode of Billboard Explains dives into what the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show will mean for Rihanna.

Rihanna has left fans eager for new music since the release of her most recent album, 2016’s Anti. Since then, the star has launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, skyrocketed her Fenty Beauty makeup company and even welcomed a son with A$AP Rocky.

Explore

Explore

Rihanna

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The musical drought changed in the fall of 2022, when Rihanna was announced as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVII and the singer unveiled “Lift Me Up” off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. But what will taking the stage at the big game on Sunday (Feb. 12) mean for RiRi and what will it add to her legacy?

Related

Paramore

Paramore's 'This Is Why' Album Is Here: Stream It Now

“Jay-Z and Roc Nation began overseeing the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, and on average, each show costs $13 million,” explains Billboard‘s Neena Rouhani. While Super Bowl performers don’t usually get paid for the gig, they often see a huge bump in merchandise and music sales.

Watch the latest episode of Billboard Explains above to learn more about how Rihanna arrived at the Super Bowl.

After the video, catch up on more Billboard Explains videos and learn about the best new artist award at the Grammysevolution of girl groupsBBMAsNFTsSXSW, the magic of boy bandsAmerican Music Awards, the Billboard Latin Music Awards, the Hot 100 charthow R&B/hip-hop became the biggest genre in the U.S.how festivals book their lineupsBillie Eilish’s formula for success, the history of rap battlesnonbinary awareness in musicthe Billboard Music Awardsthe Free Britney movementrise of K-pop in the U.S.why Taylor Swift is re-recording her first six albumsthe boom of hit all-female collaborationshow Grammy nominees and winners are chosenwhy songwriters are selling their publishing catalogshow the Super Bowl halftime show is booked and why Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” was able to shoot to No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad