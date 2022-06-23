Skip to main content
Billboard Explains: Queer Pride Anthems

The latest episode of Billboard Explains dives into what makes a gay pride anthem, and discusses the hits that have contributed to the LGBTQ+ community over the years.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community have a vast soundtrack of songs at their disposal to play every year when Pride Month comes around, but what exactly makes a songs a gay pride anthem? The latest episode of Billboard Explains dives in.

Much like the LGBTQ+ community itself, gay pride anthems are incredibly diverse and span a variety of genres and are performed by a range of musicians who inspire the courage to be your most authentic self.

One of the earliest hits emblematic of gay pride was Judy Garland‘s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” As the 1970s rolled around, ABBA delivered “Dancing Queen” and Queen offered up “Somebody to Love,” which both deeply resonated with the LGBTQ+ community. And in the 1980s, Sister Sledge, Diana Ross and The Weather Girls gave way to the now-anthemic tracks “We Are Family,” “I’m Coming Out” and “It’s Raining Men,” respectively.

Of course, modern-day divas like Mariah Carey, Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera are gay icons, but it isn’t just pop singers who soundtrack Pride Month — even Disney movies like Encanto and Frozen provide inspiration, as unconventional of a choice as it may seem.

Watch the latest episode of Billboard Explains above to learn more about pride anthems and their origins.

