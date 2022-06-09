Billboard Explains: Why Songs Now Have Fewer ‘Featuring’ Credits

So far in 2022, only two songs with a “feature” credit have entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 — the lowest number in more than two decades. Meanwhile, co-billings are skyrocketing, with 21 percent of all Hot 100 top 10s this year being co-billed. What’s behind the change, and what does this mean for the future of collaborations? The latest episode of Billboard Explains (above) dives in.

A feature essentially means that a song includes a guest appearance from another artist. Featured billings first became popular in the late ’90s, as hip-hop collaborations across pop and R&B grew in popularity. Featured listings for Hot 100 top 10s peaked in 2003 and remained steady in around the 20 to 30 percent range until this year, which has seen more co-billings instead.

In a co-billing, artists are credited equally in a song, often labeled with an “and,” an ampersand or an “x,” as seen, for example, in Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI‘s 2021 Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Stay.” The driving force behind the shift is Spotify, according to entertainment attorneys Karl Fowlkes and Matt Buser.

“It really is Spotify more than other streaming platforms that’s driving this change in which artists are referred to on songs, and making it so that more artists are co-leads or co-bills rather than features because of the way Spotify classifies these songs,” Billboard‘s deputy editor Andrew Unterberger says of the streaming platform, which tracks monthly listeners and streams for both artists on a collaboration when they are both considered primary artists on a track.

