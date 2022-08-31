Billboard China Announces Partnership With Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Billboard announced on Wednesday (Aug. 31) that the company has partnered with Tencent Music Entertainment Group to develop its new Billboard China brand.

As the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, Tencent will work with Billboard to launch the “Chinese Music Gravity Project,” a pioneering initiative that will shine a spotlight on Chinese music artists through a series of engaging content collaborations and other features.

By enlisting TME, Billboard will also share its global content — authoritative charts, expert recommendations, music news coverage and more — across the platform’s many channels, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. As of late 2020, Tencent Music, which licenses Billboard China, controlled 77% of China’s streaming market among monthly active users through QQ, Kuguo and Kuwo, according to QuestMobile, a Chinese research company.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with TME to promote the global development of Chinese music,” said Mike Van, president of Billboard. “Billboard is committed to elevating emerging artists around the world, and we could not have asked for a better launch partner than TME, a company who like us, places artists and fans at the center of everything.”

“Our partnership with Billboard is the result of TME’s continuous efforts in pursuing high-quality music and content innovation,” said TC Pan, group vice president of TME’s content cooperation department. “In combination with Billboard’s global authority and content platform, TME will provide high-quality content to music lovers and upgraded professional services to the Chinese music industry. Our jointly initiated project will bring world-class Chinese music to an international fanbase, marking an exciting progression in the global development of Chinese music.”

Billboard announced the initial launch of Billboard China earlier this month, adding to the publication’s existing international editions and Asian music content found in Billboard Japan and Billboard Korea. The first-ever Billboard China cover story featuring Jackson Wang was unveiled shortly thereafter on Billboard‘s website and social media accounts as well as Chinese microblogging website Weibo.