Billboard Buys: Get This Polk Soundbar and Subwoofer Combo for $149

Your TV speakers probably deliver decent sound, but if you really want to experience the content you’re listening to, you’ll want to upgrade to a soundbar. The best soundbars help to amplify sound across your room, in a way that regular TV speakers just can’t do. A good soundbar will also create more finely-detailed sound, whether you’re listening to music, want to feel the effects from a big action movie, or want to pick out hard-to-hear dialogue from a TV show or newscast.

One of the best soundbar deals online is this soundbar and subwoofer combo from Polk Audio. Right now, you get Polk’s Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar and a booming subwoofer for just $149 on Amazon – a $50 discount.

This is one of the best deals for a top-rated soundbar and subwoofer combo online, as many soundbars on their own cost upwards of $199+. The fact that you can a full-sized subwoofer included is a great package. This is tied to Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals, which are live now.

Shop: Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar $149

This Polk Audio soundbar is an ultra-slim unit that measures just 2.15 inches tall, which means it can fit under your TV or mounted to your wall. It’s a 2.1 sound bar, which gets you a couple of drivers (the part of a speaker that produces sound), plus the subwoofer for added bass. It won’t replace a traditional 5.1 — or true surround sound — home theater system, but the Polk soundbar will still deliver big, room-filling sound.

The Signa S2 comes with a remote control that lets you switch between its inputs, and you can plug in any audio source via HDMI ARC, optical input and AUX. We think this is a great deal but don’t take our word for it: The Signa S2 Soundbar and Subwoofer Set currently has a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 13,000 reviewers online. See full details and get the Polk Audio Soundbar + Subwoofer combo for $149 here.

You can also find the Signa S2 on Polk’s own site, PolkAudio.com. The price is also $149 and Polk offers free delivery and a 60-day return period.

