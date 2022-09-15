Billboard and Urban Outfitters Launch Latin Music Week Capsule Collection

Billboard Latin Music Week is returning to the Faena Forum in Miami from Sept. 26 – 30, 2022 during National Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will continue its ongoing tradition of celebrating Latin music’s global takeover and highlighting the culture’s most influential figures.

To kick things off, Billboard and Urban Outfitters are teaming up to release an exclusive 12-piece merchandise capsule collection. The lineup of apparel and accessories includes biker shorts, a bucket hat, various graphic t-shirts, and much more.

The collection will be available online and in select stores across the United States for a limited time starting September 15, 2022. Latin Music Week attendees will have a chance to get their hands on this capsule collection at Urban Outfitters’ pop-up shop inside the Faena Bazaar from Sept 26 – 29.

Urban Outfitters will also be hosting an in-store Q&A panel event on September 30th with rising Latin music stars Elena Rose and Mariah Angeliq at their Miami location.

As part of the partnership with Billboard Latin Music Week, Urban Outfitters has donated $25,000 to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF). HSF empowers students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete higher education while providing support services and scholarships.

Check out the Billboard Latin Week x Urban Outfitters Exclusive Collection here and stay tuned for more content from Billboard and Urban Outfitters.