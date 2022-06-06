Bighit Music Launches 2022 ‘Global Audition’ in Search of Next K-Pop Superstars

Bighit Music, home to BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, announced the locations and dates for its “2022 BIGHIT MUISC Global Audition” on Monday (June 6). The try-outs, which will be in person and online, are looking for the next boy group to lead the “next generation of K-pop.”

According to a release announcing the search, any male born after 2002, regardless of nationality or residence, is eligible to apply, with participants asked to choose from a category of “vocal, rap, dance, or other areas that can show his potential as an artist.” Vocalists are asked to prepare an a cappella verse of any song of their choice, a freestyle verse synched to a track on their phone or anything else that can show off a singer’s potential, including playing an instrument.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, auditions will be held simultaneously online and in person worldwide, with aspiring male singers invited to show off their skills in 7 cities, including: Los Angeles (June 25), Toronto (July 2), Sydney (July 16), Bangkok (July 30), Taipei (August 13), Tokyo (Sept. 3), Seoul (Sept. 18) and online from starting today through Sept. 18).

Online auditioners are asked to prepare a video of themselves singing any song of their choice or an original with the upper half of their body visible, a video of their dance skills with the whole body visible, an example of their production skills or any other materials that can show off their potential as a singer/performer.

During live auditions participants can get feedback from casting directors of the label. Click here for more information on signing up for an audition.