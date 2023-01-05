BigHit Asks ARMY to ‘Refrain’ From Sending Gifts to Jin While He’s Performing Military Service

BigHit Music released a statement on Wednesday (Jan. 4) asking fans to not send gifts and letters to Jin via mail while he’s serving in the South Korean military.

Titled “Notice to fans during Jin’s mandatory military service period,” the open letter to ARMY explains, “Jin is stationed at a training center designated specifically for military training together with regular military personnel. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail.”

Instead, the label offered an alternative way for fans to show Jin their love: “BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure Jin is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY.”

In the note, BigHit goes on to ask ARMY not to send any gifts or mail to the BTS member after he moves on from the training location to the base where he will be stationed next, and also to refrain from attending his upcoming graduation ceremony.

“We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back,” the letter concludes. “Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time. Thank you.”

Just prior to beginning his government-mandated military service, Jin and his new buzz cut got a warm send-off from the six other members of BTS, which the band shared in an intimate video with fans. The Yeoncheon army base where Jin is stationed for training happens to be just 10 miles away from the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.

Read the full statement from BigHit Music below.