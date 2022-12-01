From Harry Styles to Glass Animals, What’s Your Favorite Top Hot 100 Song of 2022? Vote!

Billboard unveiled our year-end Hot 100 chart on Thursday (Dec. 1), and now that you’ve seen the annual top 10, we want to know: Which top track of 2022 did you love the most?

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” topped the tally for the year, thanks in large part to its historic, slow-burning rise to become the English act’s first No. 1 after a stunning 59-week journey to the summit. The psychedelic pop confection also holds the record for the longest-running Hot 100 hit in history at 91 weeks and became the first year-end No. 1 by a group since the Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow” way back in 2009.

The only other track this year that could’ve conceivably challenged Glass Animals’ claim to the throne was Harry Styles‘ “As It Was.” Released as the lead single from the former boy bander’s third solo album Harry’s House, the upbeat ditty snowballed into an inescapable pop behemoth over the summer, eventually spending 15 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, including a five-week streak from Sept. 3 to Oct. 8, when it was unseated by Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.”

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay,” Adele‘s “Easy on Me” and Ed Sheeran‘s “Shivers” take up the next three spots on the 2022 list, rolling over from being released the previous calendar year. And Biebs earns the distinction as the only artist to notch two separate tracks in this year’s top 10 with his Justice-era single “Ghost” also swooping in at No. 8.

Jack Harlow‘s Fergie-sampling “First Class” flew to No. 1 a few weeks after its early April takeoff and lands at No. 7 at the end of the year as only the third track released in 2022 on the tally. Meanwhile, Kodak Black‘s “Super Gremlin” may have only peaked at No. 3, but it rounds out the top 10 at No. 9 just ahead of Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” at No. 10.

