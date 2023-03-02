Big Time Rush Sing Miley Cyrus, Adele & More in ‘Song Association’ Challenge

Big Time Rush are the latest stars to take part in Elle’s popular song association challenge, and teased a new album before earning a perfect score.

With 10 seconds to think of and sing a lyric featuring a key word, BTR started off strong by associating the word “gold” to Kanye West’s “Gold Digger,” before James Maslow had the group erupting in laughter with a surprise high note.

The four-man group breezed through Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning” for the word “Sunday,” Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” for “flower,” Daughtry’s “Home” for “home”, Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” for “deep,” Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands” for “hands,” Hilary Duff’s “Come Clean” for “rain” and many more, all while joking around and sharing sweet stories about their musical growth along the way.

Big Time Rush even sang a few of their own songs, including “Til I Forget About You,” “Stuck,” “Paralyzed” and their new single, “Not Giving You Up.”

“Let’s just say that single has siblings,” Maslow said of the new track, before Carlos PenaVega asked if the “siblings live in a house together,” insinuating that a full album is on the way.

“Yeah, we might even call that house Can’t Get Enough,” Maslow replied, to which Kendall Schmidt quipped, “Maybe. We still need to discuss that, James.”

Logan Henderson then chimed in, noting that he’s “had more fun writing this music than the previous albums. It’s a lot more fun and freeing.”

Big Time Rush’s final “Song Association” score was a flawless 15 out of 15, tying with Olivia Rodrigo for the perfect score. Watch the whole clip below.