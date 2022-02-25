Big Time Rush Get Into the Business of Love in ‘Not Giving You Up’ Video

Big Time Rush is in the midst of a big time comeback. The four-piece boyband released a charming, dance-packed music video for their new song “Not Giving You Up” Friday (Feb. 25).

The song, which arrived a day earlier, follows the December 2021 track “Call It Like I See It,” the group’s first single since their Nickelodeon days eight years ago. Originating in 2009 on the network’s Big Time Rush TV series, they debuted their danceable new song four days before its release in a Feb. 21 performance on Good Morning America.

Explore Explore Big Time Rush See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Directed by Erik Rojas, the “Not Giving You Up” video shows the boys running what they assure is a “totally legit” love advice business, with which they assist customers in getting over heartbreak by dancing, working out and destroying teddy bears. If that sounds like the kind of help you need, the video displays a newspaper advertisement containing a phone number you can call — 1-903-BTR-9198 — to get instructions on signing up for Big Time Relationship Services’ phone book.

Big Time Rush first came back together after their years-long hiatus in June of 2020, virtually reuniting to perform an acoustic version of their fan-favorite song “Worldwide.” Nearly two years and two new songs later, the band is set to embark on the Big Time Rush Forever Tour this summer.

Three of the four BTR members — Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and Kendall Schmidt — sat down with ExtraTV a day prior to the release of “Not Giving You Up.” They revealed that the video concept was Schmidt’s idea, and Henderson said that the band’s reunion was a “long time coming.”

“It was two years in the making,” he said. “We always thought we would come back to the band at some point. During the pandemic, it kind of just showed us that life is short and it’s nice to have fun and we wanted some of that to bring to the fans.”

Check out the video for “Not Giving You Up” below: