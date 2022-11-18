Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko, who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Noah Hasani.

Aiko took to Instagram to share the wonderful news, noting that the bundle of joy arrived on November 8. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came,” she wrote alongside a series of photos from the hospital, surrounded by family and, of course, Sean. “my baby Yoda, my Sani [blue heart emoji].”

See her post here.

Sean mirrored the same sweet sentiment over on his Instagram, along with a photo of his new son holding the rapper’s finger. “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” he captioned the post. “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”

The Twenty88 couple revealed that they were expecting back in July, when the “Bounce Back” rapper confirmed the news via his Instagram Story. “Whole new motivation forreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, thank you,” he wrote.

“Can’t wait to be a Dad,” he added alongside a black heart emoji. The “Sunshine” singer also subtly posted a childhood photo of herself holding her belly at the time. See the adorable post here.

Aiko already shares a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, with singer O’Ryan. Noah Hasani is Big Sean’s first child. Sean and Aiko have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. Their friendship began in 2013 while working together on the rapper’s song “Beware” and “I’m Gonna Be.”