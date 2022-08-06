Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Take a Trip Down Memory Lane in Rapper’s Hometown of Detroit

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 22, 2018 in Paris.

Big Sean is showing Jhené Aiko a piece of his past.

The rapper and singer, who are expecting their first child together, took a trip down memory lane in Sean’s hometown of Detroit following their appearance at the city’s Mo Pop Festival in late July.

“I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma’s house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense,” the “I Don’t F**k With You” rapper captioned a photo gallery on Instagram. “Can’t wait for our lil one to get here n see this.”

In one sweet photo, Sean is seen placing his hand on Aiko’s pregnant belly as they pose in front of an older brick house. He also shared several snapshots and a brief video of him touring his old high school, Cass Technical, alongside his significant other.

“Such a blessing, felt like I connected the ancestors with the future,” the rapper wrote alongside another picture of the couple on his Instagram Story.

The pregnancy marks Sean’s first child, while this will be Aiko’s second. She shares her 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love Browner, with singer O’Ryan, older brother of former B2K member Omarion.

The hip-hop power couple is also working on the follow-up to their 2016 collaborative album, Twenty88.

“With the first ‘Twenty88,’ we were playing characters — and that was really fun because we both like to act, and love watching movies,” Aiko recently told Billboard. “Expect more theatrics on the next one. I’m working on a few other projects too that I’m really excited to share.”

See Big Sean’s post on Instagram here.