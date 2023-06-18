Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45

Big Pokey has died, a representative for the Houston rapper confirms to Billboard. He was 45.

A mainstay on the local hip-hop scene in Houston, Big Pokey — whose real name is Milton Powell — collapsed on stage Saturday night (June 17) during a performance at Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas, according to local news stations. He was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away. His cause of death is pending.

An “in loving memory of” statement shared on Big Pokey’s official Instagram account Sunday night reads: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'”

Pour 09 Bar wrote in an update on Facebook, “We would like everyone to send their prayers to Big Pokey and his family. Out of respect for those involved we will not be commenting on the incident to allow his family and friends ample time to mourn and make a statement when they are ready. This is a tragedy that no one expected and only our prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Big Pokey dropped six full-length studio albums throughout his career, beginning with Hardest Pit in the Litter in 1999. His most recent album, Sensei, was released in 2021.

In 2005, the rapper joined Paul Wall on the single “Sittin’ Sidewayz,” which charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

“The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends,” Sylvester Turner, mayor of the city of Houston, tweeted on Sunday, referring to local hip-hop collective Screwed Up Click. “Though many called him ‘low key,’ his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”

Bun B, also based out of Houston and part of Screwed Up Click, paid tribute to Big Pokey on Instagram: “I wasn’t ready for this,” he said. “One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

In another post, Bun B encouraged others to listen to Big Pokey’s Sensei. “Let’s get on all the streaming platforms and make this the number one album in the country today. Jump on @youtube @spotify @applemusic @tidal @pandora and anywhere else for the legend @sucbigpokey today. Let’s send his family a message that we loved him! Long Live Big Pokey!”