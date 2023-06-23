Big Freedia Talks New Album ‘Central City’ & Working With ‘Legend’ Lil Wayne: Watch

It’s a big day for Big Freedia, she she has released her highly anticipated second studio album, Central City, on Friday (June 23). Billboard News‘ Tetris Kelly caught up with the bounce icon ahead of the release to discuss the LP, as well dream collaborations and other projects she has in the works.

“It’s been nine years since i put out an album, so to represent to New Orleans and for Central City where I grew up at, it feels great bringing it back to the roots,” Freedia said, explaining what the release of the album means to her.

She reminisced, “On Josephine Street in Central City. It’s from Big Freddy to Big Freedia, and so it’s all of that. A little bit old style bringing it back to the new and improved bounce where I’m taking it, calling it bigger bounce.”

The record hosts a series of features, including guest spots from Kelly Price, Faith Evans, Ciara, Lil Wayne and more. Of working with Tunechi of track “El Niño,” Freedia said, “I’ve been wanting to work with him [Wayne] for a long time and to finally work with another legend from New Orleans, it’s amazing.” As for who else she wants to work with? Patti Labelle, Toni Braxton, Eve and Lil Kim are all people on the LGBTQ+ icon’s list.

Up next for Big Freedia is more episodes of Big Freedia Means Business. According to the star, the show — which is returning to Fuse for its fourth episode on July 5 — is about “representing for people out there who want to start a business or are enquiring to start a business. It is about my life and all the things i’m putting out there, my makeup line, my cannabis line, the hotel, the record label, the eyewear line — I’m doing it all.”

Wath Big Freedia’s interview with Billboard in the video above.